County needs feedback on proposed graffiti removal program

SAN DIEGO – County Planning & Development Services is developing a program that would remove graffiti on private properties in the unincorporated county for free. Currently, private property owners are responsible for graffiti removal and even subject to code enforcement action such as citations if they do not remove graffiti on their property. The new program would utilize a contractor to respond to reports of graffiti and to remove graffiti on private property at no charge, with the property owner’s consent.

The county is looking to get feedback on the proposed program and can also answer any questions residents may have. PDS is also holding two public virtual meetings in November to talk about the program; they are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. Links to the meetings and more information about the program can be found at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/ce5/home/Community-Needs-Assessment.html.

The virtual meetings will include discussion on current and proposed graffiti procedures. Proposed changes include the cost of graffiti removal to be covered by the county. There will be an interactive forum to answer questions and solicit feedback.

Submitted by San Diego County Planning & Development Services.