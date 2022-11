San Diego County Regional Election Results

Last updated 11/9/2022 at 2:19pm

Editorial Note: The following election results have been reported by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters (does not include statewide returns).

Governor

- Vote Pct.

Gavin Newsom (D) 301,867 53.96%

Brian Dahle (R) 257,526 46.04%

Lieutenant Governor

- Vote Pct.

Eleni Kounalakis (D) 299,989 54.14%

Angela E. Underwood Jacobs (R) 254,089 45.86%

Secretary Of State

- Vote Pct.

Shirley N. Weber (D) 302,289 54.79%

Rob Bernosky (R) 249,461 45.21%

Controller

- Vote Pct.

Malia M. Cohen (D) 275,211 50.15%

Lanhee J. Chen (R) 273,602 49.85%

Treasurer

- Vote Pct.

Fiona Ma (D) 295,022 53.74%

Jack M. Guerrero (R) 253,982 46.26%

Attorney General

- Vote Pct.

Rob Bonta (D) 294,552 53.52%

Nathan Hochman (R) 255,811 46.48%

Insurance Commissioner

- Vote Pct.

Ricardo Lara (D) 296,861 54.41%

Robert Howell (R) 248,755 45.59%

Member, State Board Of Equalization 4th District (San Diego Portion Only)

- Vote Pct.

Mike Schaefer (D) 261,299 61.59%

David Dodson (D) 162,965 38.41%

United States Senator (Full Term)

- Vote Pct.

Alex Padilla (D) 306,703 55.30%

Mark P. Meuser (R) 247,932 44.70%

United States Senator (Partial/Unexpired Term)

- Vote Pct.

Alex Padilla (D) 304,942 55.18%

Mark P. Meuser (R) 247,646 44.82%

United States Representative 48th District (San Diego Portion Only)

- Vote Pct.

Darrell Issa (R) 59,081 60.95%

Stephen Houlahan (D) 37,860 39.05%

United States Representative 49th District (San Diego Portion Only)

- Vote Pct.

Mike Levin (D) 59,655 55.63%

Brian Maryott (R) 47,588 44.37%

United States Representative 50th District

- Vote Pct.

Scott Peters (D) 87,048 60.02%

Corey Gustafson (R) 57,972 39.98%

United States Representative 51st District

- Vote Pct.

Sara Jacobs (D) 72,735 59.03%

Stan Caplan (R) 50,476 40.97%

United States Representative 52nd District

- Vote Pct.

Juan Vargas (D) 52,645 64.39%

Tyler Geffeney (R) 29,112 35.61%

State Senator 18th District (San Diego Portion Only)

- Vote Pct.

Steve Padilla (D) 40,622 58.87%

Alejandro Galicia (R) 28,385 41.13%

State Senator 32nd District (San Diego Portion Only)

- Vote Pct.

Kelly Seyarto (R) 1,443 55.46%

Brian Nash (D) 1,159 44.54%

State Senator 38th District (San Diego Portion Only)

- Vote Pct.

Catherine Blakespear (D) 79,765 54.50%

Matt Gunderson (R) 66,590 45.50%

State Senator 40th District

- Vote Pct.

Brian W. Jones (R) 95,760 55.23%

Joseph C. Rocha (D) 77,621 44.77%

Member Of The State Assembly 74th District (San Diego Portion Only)

- Vote Pct.

Chris Duncan (D) 25,246 50.73%

Laurie Davies (R) 24,518 49.27%

Member Of The State Assembly 75th District

- Vote Pct.

Marie Waldron (R) 54,815 66.76%

Randy Voepel (R) 27,292 33.24%

Member Of The State Assembly 76th District

- Vote Pct.

Kristie Bruce-Lane (R) 42,418 50.37%

Brian Maienschein (D) 41,803 49.63%

Member Of The State Assembly 77th District

- Vote Pct.

Tasha Boerner Horvath (D) 65,791 58.21%

Dan Downey (R) 47,223 41.79%

Member Of The State Assembly 78th District

- Vote Pct.

Chris Ward (D) 57,958 65.15%

Eric E. Gonzales (R) 30,996 34.84%

Member Of The State Assembly 79th District

- Vote Pct.

Akilah Weber (D) 34,845 61.16%

Corbin Sabol (R) 22,124 38.84%

Member Of The State Assembly 80th District

- Vote Pct.

David Alvarez (D) 37,961 71.81%

Georgette Gómez (D) 14,903 28.19%

CA Chief Justice Supreme Court (Guerrero)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 296,674 66.19%

No 151,536 33.81%

CA Assoc. Justice Supreme Court (Liu)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 286,548 65.30%

No 152,245 34.70%

CA Assoc. Justice Supreme Court (Jenkins)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 279,247 64.50%

No 153,676 35.50%

CA Assoc. Justice Supreme Court (Groban)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 275,566 63.95%

No 155,317 36.05%

CA Presiding Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 1 (Mcconnell)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 280,384 65.81%

No 145,699 34.19%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 1 (Do)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 267,291 63.32%

No 154,829 36.68%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 1 (Buchanan)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 262,506 63.37%

No 151,735 36.63%

CA Presiding Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 2 (Ramirez)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 310,251 74.83%

No 104,379 25.17%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 2 (Raphael)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 260,689 63.37%

No 150,696 36.63%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 2 (Codrington)

- Vote Pct.

No 94,555 22.93%

Yes 317,860 77.07%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 2 (Menetrez)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 254,178 62.00%

No 155,793 38.00%

CA Presiding Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 3 (O'Leary)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 268,449 65.28%

No 142,758 34.72%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 3 (Bedsworth)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 247,638 60.66%

No 160,582 39.34%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 3 (Sanchez)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 258,199 62.79%

No 152,998 37.21%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 3 (Moore)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 266,585 64.81%

No 144,755 35.19%

CA Assoc. Justice, Ct Of Appeal, 4th Dist. Div 3 (Motoike)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 261,308 63.55%

No 149,878 36.45%

Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 35

- Vote Pct.

Rebecca Kanter 242,905 51.73%

Mike Murphy 226,613 48.26%

Judge Of The Superior Court Office No. 36

- Vote Pct.

Pete Murray 241,401 51.91%

Peter Singer 223,593 48.09%

State Superintendent Of Public Instruction

- Vote Pct.

Tony K. Thurmond 269,825 59.28%

Lance Ray Christensen 185,372 40.72%

County Board Of Education 3rd District

- Vote Pct.

Alicia Muñoz 56,397 64.96%

Marvin J. Attiq 30,420 35.04%

County Board Of Education 5th District

- Vote Pct.

Rick Shea 64,903 57.97%

Emily Ortiz Wichmann 47,052 42.03%

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area 1

- Vote Pct.

Desiree Klaar 8,311 51.57%

Dawn Ivy 7,805 48.43%

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area 2

- Vote Pct.

Megan D. Dunn 5,720 35.40%

Debbie Justeson 10,439 64.60%

Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Judy Patacsil 13,735 51.98%

Frank Xu 12,688 48.02%

Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4 (Short Term)

- Vote Pct.

Michelle Rains 16,751 56.81%

Kartik Raju 12,733 43.19%

Palomar Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Jacqueline Kaiser 13,625 51.73%

Norma Miyamoto 12,716 48.27%

Southwestern Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Robert Moreno 5,186 54.25%

Gonzalo Jesus Quintero 4,374 45.75%

Southwestern Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Corina Soto 4,913 47.25%

Mae Case 2,914 28.03%

Humberto Gurmilan 2,570 24.72%

Southwestern Community College District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Don M. Dumas 9,427 64.58%

Rosemarie Ballard 5,170 35.42%

Bonsall Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area - B

- Vote Pct.

Michael Gaddis 639 72.37%

Richard H. Bruck 244 27.63%

Bonsall Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area - D

- Vote Pct.

Roger Merchat 605 54.55%

Beth Klopfenstein 379 34.17%

Mark Jones 125 11.27%

Carlsbad Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Michele Tsutagawa Ward 1,651 55.53%

Sharon McKeeman 1,322 44.47%

Carlsbad Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Gretchen Vurbeff 2,339 54.01%

Jennifer Fornal 1,992 45.99%

Carlsbad Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Kathy Rallings 1,822 55.96%

Scott Davison 1,434 44.04%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Michael Iversen 466 3.85%

Scot Youngblood 2,180 18.03%

Alexia Palacios-Peters 2,081 17.21%

Malachy Denis Sandie 1,705 14.10%

Lisa Meglioli 1,671 13.82%

Stephanie Anderson 1,644 13.60%

Helen Anderson-Cruz 1,335 11.04%

Mark M. Scheurer 1,009 8.35%

Coronado Unified School District Governing Board Member - Short Term

- Vote Pct.

Nicole Boucher 341 7.50%

Renee Cavanaugh 2,545 56.00%

Gerri L. Machin 1,659 36.50%

Mountain Empire Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Edward Ketchum 948 47.42%

Jeffrey Morrison 1,051 52.58%

Oceanside Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Nancy Licona 1,799 58.91%

Allyson Mineau 1,255 41.09%

Oceanside Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Tigran Ghukasyan 635 20.48%

Raquel Riojas Alvarez 2,465 79.52%

Poway Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area B

- Vote Pct.

Ginger Couvrette 5,134 48.13%

Frida Brunzell 3,378 31.67%

Dave Nelson 2,155 20.20%

Poway Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area C

- Vote Pct.

Jason M. Bennett 399 5.91%

Patrick Batten 3,350 49.59%

Heather R. Plotzke 3,007 44.51%

Poway Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area D

- Vote Pct.

Michelle O'Connor-Ratcliff 4,228 63.22%

Janet M. Bremseth 2,460 36.78%

Ramona Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Maya Phillips 408 74.18%

David Windham 142 25.82%

Ramona Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Rodger Dohm 741 51.85%

Nicole E. Robertson 396 27.71%

Cindy R. Paris 292 20.43%

San Diego Unified School District Member, Board Of Education District B

- Vote Pct.

Shana Hazan 16,831 59.22%

Godwin Higa 11,592 40.78%

San Diego Unified School District Member, Board Of Education District C

- Vote Pct.

Cody Petterson 17,235 52.95%

Becca Williams 15,312 47.05%

San Marcos Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area C

- Vote Pct.

Andres Ramos Martin 884 50.95%

Stephanie Carroll 851 49.05%

San Marcos Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area E

- Vote Pct.

Stacy Carlson 2,382 55.98%

Sharyl Cavellier 1,873 44.02%

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Julie Stroh 482 56.44%

Wendy Heredia 201 23.54%

Kathleen Helms 171 20.02%

Vista Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Carla Rivera-Cruz 977 23.36%

Debbie Morton 1,650 39.45%

Rena Marrocco 1,556 37.20%

Vista Unified School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Jen Telles 2,473 51.84%

Martha Alvarado 2,297 48.16%

Warner Unified School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 2

- Vote Pct.

Jeannean Rombal 298 39.95%

Todd S. Hipper 241 32.31%

Pj Stoneburner 207 27.75%

Escondido Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Mickey E. Jackson 383 24.82%

Bob Weller 1,160 75.18%

Escondido Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Jon Petersen 4,190 73.37%

Kathryn Mc Carthy 1,521 26.63%

Fallbrook Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Courtney Hilborn 628 52.82%

Jim Dooley 561 47.18%

Fallbrook Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Karen CG Weisberger 821 30.48%

Jennifer Sexton 277 10.28%

Paul J. Christensen 1,596 59.24%

Grossmont Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Gary Woods 4,900 56.54%

Jo Hart-Lloyd 2,298 26.51%

Gabriel Lawson 1,469 16.95%

Grossmont Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Robert Shield 8,936 54.30%

Jeanie Tyler 7,522 45.70%

Grossmont Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Nancy Jennings 5,131 29.91%

Terry Kohlenberg 1,794 10.46%

Jim Kelly 10,231 59.64%

San Dieguito Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Rimga Viskanta 5,475 57.87%

David Carattini 3,986 42.13%

San Dieguito Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Daniel Hale 580 6.32%

Jane Lea Smith 5,326 58.07%

Sheila King 3,266 35.61%

San Dieguito Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Phan Anderson 3,167 51.44%

Georgia Ringler 316 5.13%

Julie Bronstein 2,674 43.43%

Sweetwater Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area 3

- Vote Pct.

Noemi Abrego 633 5.73%

Elva Lopez-Zepeda 4,064 36.76%

Rebekkah E. Naputi 2,563 23.19%

Marquetta Brown 2,318 20.97%

Michael Black 1,476 13.35%

Sweetwater Union High School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area 5

- Vote Pct.

Dante Garcia Pamintuan 4,603 50.32%

Marti Emerald 4,545 49.68%

Alpine Union School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Darlene Cossio 913 9.55%

Al Guerra 2,486 26.01%

Glenn A. Dickie 2,302 24.08%

Eric Wray 2,221 23.24%

Erika Simmons 1,636 17.12%

Cajon Valley Union School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Anthony Carnevale 3,764 61.70%

Tamara L. Otero 2,336 38.30%

Chula Vista Elementary School District Governing Board Member Seat No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Francisco Tamayo 23,170 60.85%

Jesse Vigil 14,910 39.15%

Chula Vista Elementary School District Governing Board Member Seat No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Jaqueline Gonzalez 7,374 19.50%

Eric Douglas 2,161 5.72%

Delia Dominguez Cervantes 14,892 39.39%

Leslie Ray Bunker 13,383 35.40%

Chula Vista Elementary School District Governing Board Member Seat No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Armando Farias 6,709 17.84%

John H. Borja 4,014 10.68%

Cesar Fernandez 15,032 39.98%

Keren Dominguez 11,841 31.50%

Del Mar Union School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Scott Wooden 4,132 20.35%

Katherine Fitzpatrick 3,793 18.68%

Douglas Rafner 3,479 17.14%

Danielle Roybal 2,659 13.10%

Cinda Peck 2,552 12.57%

Esther R. Sheffrey 250 1.23%

William "Bill" A. Porter III 2,258 11.12%

Maniza Sheikhani 1,177 5.80%

Encinitas Union School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Raquel Pfeifer 9,469 20.27%

Andre Johnson 7,648 16.37%

Justin Ried 4,008 8.58%

Thomas R. Angel 3,905 8.36%

Emily Andrade 11,525 24.67%

Marla Strich 10,166 21.76%

Escondido Union School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Joan Gardner 4,025 58.85%

Elizabeth Shulok 2,815 41.15%

Escondido Union School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Zesty Harper 2,601 60.38%

Georgine Tomasi 1,707 39.62%

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Caron S. Lieber 269 50.56%

Diane Sebalj 263 49.44%

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Krystal Lee 289 11.40%

Stacey McRae 1,222 48.19%

Susan Jackson Liebes 1,025 40.42%

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Mary Mc Bride 1,213 54.37%

Joann Lopez 1,018 45.63%

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Caitlin Tiffany 3,136 63.60%

Jim Long 1,795 36.40%

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Rebecca McRae 2,536 56.89%

Myriam S. Moody 1,922 43.11%

La Mesa-Spring Valley School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Brianna E. Coston 2,403 51.62%

Kyle Hermann 2,252 48.38%

Lakeside Union School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Andrew Hayes 4,628 25.45%

Jim Bennett 3,753 20.64%

Ron Kasper 3,115 17.13%

Bonnie Lachappa 2,360 12.98%

Holly Ferrante 2,088 11.48%

Maureen A. Cruise 1,173 6.45%

Aaron Vincent Gordon 1,069 5.88%

Lakeside Union School District Governing Board Member - Short Term

- Vote Pct.

Autumn Ellenson 4,732 68.51%

Don Whisman 2,175 31.49%

National School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Maria Betancourt-Castañeda 2,684 24.59%

Alma Sarmiento 2,528 23.16%

Barbara A. Avalos 2,406 22.04%

Kim Eblamo Garrido 1,823 16.70%

Amy Spackman 1,476 13.52%

Rancho Santa Fe School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 2

- Vote Pct.

Jee Manghani 779 26.34%

Paul K. Seitz 752 25.42%

Cristian Zarcu 730 24.68%

Kali Kim 697 23.56%

San Pasqual Union School District Governing Board Member - Short Term Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Kami Goe 385 56.29%

Marjolein Legge-Beekman 299 43.71%

San Ysidro School District Governing Board Member

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Zaccheri Brown 856 14.77%

Manuel Raul Lopez Jr. 631 10.89%

Michael A. Sisneros 384 6.63%

Rodolfo "Rudy" Lopez 1,405 24.25%

Zenaida R P Rosario 1,332 22.99%

Irene Lopez 1,187 20.48%

Santee School District Governing Board Member Seat No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Barbara L. Ryan 8,252 76.15%

Ron Burner 2,584 23.85%

Santee School District Governing Board Member Seat No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Ken Fox 5,506 50.80%

Tracie Thill 3,877 35.77%

Joseph Dolin 1,456 13.43%

Solana Beach School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Aubrey L. Huff 362 19.38%

Debra H. Schade 1,506 80.62%

Solana Beach School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Gaylin Allbaugh 788 53.68%

Chuck Ringer 680 46.32%

South Bay Union School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Miguel Del Villar 650 32.21%

Kelly M. Leiker 1,368 67.79%

South Bay Union School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Jose A. Lopez Eguino 866 65.11%

John D. Waters 464 34.89%

South Bay Union School District Governing Board Member Trustee Area No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Melanie Ellsworth 757 67.59%

Lincoln Pickard 363 32.41%

Member, Board Of Supervisors District No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Nathan Fletcher 60,277 62.80%

Amy Reichert 35,709 37.20%

Member, Board Of Supervisors District No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Jim Desmond 64,279 61.89%

Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson 39,582 38.11%

Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk

- Vote Pct.

Jordan Marks 252,561 52.14%

Barbara Bry 231,800 47.86%

District Attorney

- Vote Pct.

Summer Stephan 410,852 100.00%

Sheriff

- Vote Pct.

Kelly Anne Martinez 282,166 57.07%

John Hemmerling 212,286 42.93%

Treasurer-Tax Collector

- Vote Pct.

Dan McAllister 374,773 76.34%

Greg Hodosevich 116,152 23.66%

City Of Carlsbad Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Michael Curtin 8,549 29.96%

Keith Blackburn 19,985 70.04%

City Of Carlsbad Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Deedee Trejo-Rowlett 909 14.66%

Anthony Bona 296 4.77%

Melanie Burkholder 2,419 39.02%

Sam Ward 2,206 35.58%

Cory Geigert 220 3.55%

Allen J. Manzano 150 2.42%

City Of Carlsbad Member, City Council District No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Priya Bhat-Patel 4,100 53.99%

Ray Pearson 3,494 46.01%

City Of Carlsbad City Clerk

- Vote Pct.

Sherry Freisinger 21,369 100.00%

City Of Carlsbad Treasurer

- Vote Pct.

Lance Schulte 8,744 33.97%

Craig J. Lindholm 16,996 66.03%

City Of Chula Vista Mayor

- Vote Pct.

John Mc Cann 19,407 55.17%

Ammar Campa-Najjar 15,769 44.83%

City Of Chula Vista Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Carolina Chavez 5,421 52.20%

Marco Contreras 4,965 47.80%

City Of Chula Vista Member, City Council District No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Steve Stenberg 4,501 52.85%

Jose Preciado 4,015 47.15%

City Of Chula Vista City Attorney

- Vote Pct.

Simon Silva 16,598 50.23%

Dan Smith 16,449 49.77%

City Of Coronado Member, City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

- Vote Pct.

Pilialoha Estall 763 9.73%

John Duncan 2,625 33.48%

Carrie Anne Downey 2,303 29.37%

Marvin Heinze 2,150 27.42%

City Of Del Mar Member, City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

- Vote Pct.

Dwight Worden 672 28.67%

Steve Quirk 630 26.88%

Terry Gaasterland 1,042 44.45%

City Of El Cajon Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Bill Wells 8,719 72.45%

Arnie M. Levine 3,315 27.55%

City Of El Cajon Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Gary Kendrick 3,412 100.00%

City Of Encinitas Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Tony Kranz 8,011 48.19%

Michael "Myekah" Blobe 467 2.81%

Cindy Cremona 4,161 25.03%

Jeff Morris 3,984 23.97%

City Of Encinitas Member, City Council District No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Joy Lyndes 2,164 52.41%

Julie Thunder 1,965 47.59%

City Of Encinitas Member, City Council District No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Dan Vaughn 546 12.78%

Stacie Davis 338 7.91%

Bruce Ehlers 2,010 47.06%

Pamela "Pam" Redela 1,377 32.24%

City Of Escondido Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Dane M. White 9,982 51.62%

Paul "Mac" McNamara 9,356 48.38%

City Of Escondido Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Mike Johnson-Palomares 850 33.46%

Consuelo Martinez 1,690 66.54%

City Of Escondido Member, City Council District No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Joe Garcia 3,504 52.28%

Jeff Griffith 3,198 47.72%

City Of Imperial Beach Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Vance E. Locke 57 1.68%

John "Jack" Fisher 481 14.21%

Paloma Aguirre 1,435 42.39%

Shirley Nakawatase 1,412 41.71%

City Of Imperial Beach Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Carol Seabury 307 54.14%

Jen Crumley 260 45.86%

City Of Imperial Beach Member, City Council District No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Mitchell "Mitch" McKay 676 58.83%

Anna Webb 473 41.17%

City Of La Mesa Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Mark Arapostathis 5,875 53.61%

Kristine C. Alessio 5,084 46.39%

City Of La Mesa Member, City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

- Vote Pct.

Laura Lothian 4,903 25.05%

Patricia N. Dillard 4,595 23.48%

Mejgan Afshan 4,124 21.07%

Tony Orlando 3,796 19.39%

Kathleen Brand 2,155 11.01%

City Of La Mesa Treasurer

- Vote Pct.

Matt Strabone 5,298 51.75%

William "Bill" Exeter 4,940 48.25%

City Of Lemon Grove Member, City Council

Number To Vote For: 2

- Vote Pct.

Stephanie Klein 996 16.81%

Blanca Lopez Brown 935 15.78%

Jessica "Jessyka" Heredia 899 15.17%

Jennifer L. Mendoza 1,607 27.12%

Alysson Snow 1,489 25.13%

City Of National City Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Ron Morrison 2,108 38.92%

Jose Rodriguez 1,750 32.31%

Alejandra Sotelo-Solis 1,558 28.77%

City Of National City Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Luz Molina 879 100.00%

City Of National City Member, City Council District No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Marissa Acierto 651 39.29%

Ditas Yamane 1,006 60.71%

City Of Oceanside Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Alvin L. McGee 271 4.05%

Eric Joyce 2,554 38.19%

David Turgeon 236 3.53%

Kori Jensen 2,262 33.82%

Darin Selnick 1,365 20.41%

City Of Oceanside Member, City Council District No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Richard Robinson 3,812 54.88%

Daniel Dominguez 3,134 45.12%

City Of Poway Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Yuri Bohlen 830 8.04%

Steve Vaus 5,915 57.33%

Emeka Ibekwe 326 3.16%

Delta Esparza 3,084 29.89%

Bhavana Kansal 162 1.57%

City Of Poway Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Brian Pepin 1,394 57.37%

Hiram Soto 1,036 42.63%

City Of Poway Member, City Council District No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Kevin Juza 968 36.03%

Tony Russo 516 19.20%

Peter De Hoff 1,203 44.77%

City Of San Diego Member, City Council District No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Jennifer Campbell 14,191 55.15%

Linda Lukacs 11,539 44.85%

City Of San Diego Member, City Council District No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Monica Montgomery Steppe 9,545 66.54%

Gloria Evangelista 4,799 33.46%

City Of San Diego Member, City Council District No. 6

- Vote Pct.

Tommy Hough 8,023 43.00%

Kent Lee 10,637 57.00%

City Of San Diego Member, City Council District No. 8

- Vote Pct.

Vivian Moreno 7,116 61.65%

Antonio Martinez 4,427 38.35%

City Of San Marcos Mayor

- Vote Pct.

Randy Walton 5,237 33.75%

Rebecca D. Jones 10,280 66.25%

City Of San Marcos Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Maria Nuñez 1,215 100.00%

City Of San Marcos Member, City Council District No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Lionel A. Saulsberry 432 9.80%

Ambreen Ahmed 383 8.69%

Mike Sannella 1,993 45.22%

Jay Petrek 1,599 36.28%

City Of Solana Beach Member, City Council District No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Kristi Becker 469 71.93%

Kristin Brinner 183 28.07%

City Of Solana Beach Member, City Council District No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Jill MacDonald 839 100.00%

City Of Vista Mayor

- Vote Pct.

John Franklin 7,514 54.33%

Cipriano Vargas 6,316 45.67%

City Of Vista Member, City Council District No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Corinna Contreras 1,442 100.00%

City Of Vista Member, City Council District No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Dan O'Donnell 2,410 50.08%

Armen Kurdian 2,402 49.92%

Alpine Fire Protection District Member, Board Of Directors

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Garett W. Hostetler 784 9.25%

Baron T. "Barry" Willis 2,872 33.87%

Bill F. Paskle 1,838 21.67%

Chase Cromwell 1,702 20.07%

Thomas A. Girard 1,284 15.14%

Canebrake County Water District Member, Board Of Directors

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Gunnar Ramstrum 9 26.47%

Ellyn Hae 9 26.47%

Jerry Bucheit 6 17.65%

Daryl R. Holmes 10 29.41%

Fallbrook Community Planning Area Member, Planning Group

Number To Vote For: 7

- Vote Pct.

Krystal Lee 684 1.49%

Eileen Delaney 5,046 10.98%

Steve Brown 4,119 8.96%

J.J. Neese 3,901 8.49%

Jeniene L. Domercq 3,878 8.44%

Scott Spencer 3,424 7.45%

Kelly E. Hansen 3,423 7.45%

Debbie Williams 3,308 7.20%

Peter W. Wilson 3,227 7.02%

Michele McCaffery 3,215 7.00%

Kari Ann Hoyer 2,767 6.02%

Tauna A. Rodarte 2,690 5.85%

Mark Mervich 2,632 5.73%

Victoria Stover 2,037 4.43%

Lisa Lynn Geffeney 1,598 3.48%

Fallbrook Regional Health District Member, Board Of Directors Zone No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Jennifer Jeffries 892 55.13%

Sydney Lay 726 44.87%

Fallbrook Regional Health District Member, Board Of Directors Zone No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Margie Mosavi 804 44.44%

William R. Leach 1,005 55.56%

Fallbrook Regional Health District Member, Board Of Directors Zone No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Terry Brown 1,735 62.25%

Howard Salmon 1,052 37.75%

Helix Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Andrea Beth Damsky 3,993 54.81%

Jordan Lehr 3,292 45.19%

Jacumba Community Services District Member, Board Of Directors

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Katrina Westley 55 32.93%

Sarah Misquez 51 30.54%

Debra Yu 47 28.14%

John Hogue 14 8.38%

Lakeside Community Planning Area Member, Planning Group

Number To Vote For: 7

- Vote Pct.

Robert F.j. Rutledge 6,695 14.46%

Oleksandra Reva 5,372 11.60%

Steve Robak 5,157 11.14%

Rey E. Lyyjoki 3,979 8.59%

Spencer Hancock 3,814 8.24%

Kristen L. Everhart 3,437 7.42%

Richard R. Abraham 3,261 7.04%

Morgan Magill 3,100 6.69%

Jonathan Silva 2,823 6.10%

Daniel L. Moody 2,740 5.92%

Mark A. Landry 2,336 5.04%

Josef Kufa 1,814 3.92%

Teresa L. Leader-Anderson 1,776 3.84%

Lakeside Fire Protection District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 5

- Vote Pct.

Robert Peterson 627 31.29%

Timothy E. Robles 1,377 68.71%

Olivenhain Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Robert Max Kephart Ii 917 29.23%

Marco San Antonio 2,220 70.77%

Olivenhain Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Albert Bates 245 13.98%

Craig Forman 208 11.87%

James Keyes 192 10.95%

Matthew R. Hahn 1,108 63.21%

Otay Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Gary D. Croucher 3,550 56.19%

Hector Raul Gastelum 2,768 43.81%

Padre Dam Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Jose Antonio Orosco 914 30.76%

Bill Pommering 2,057 69.24%

Palomar Health District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Michael "Mike" J. Pacheco 7,242 53.47%

Robin Joy Maxson 6,302 46.53%

Palomar Health District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Rod Jones 2,702 18.59%

Laurie Edwards-Tate 11,829 81.41%

Palomar Health District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 5

- Vote Pct.

John Clark 9,590 61.76%

Alejandro Paz 3,527 22.72%

Hans Christian Sison 2,410 15.52%

Palomar Health District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 7

- Vote Pct.

Linda Greer 7,979 74.79%

Carol Ware 2,689 25.21%

Pauma Valley Community Services District Member, Board Of Directors

Number To Vote For: 3

- Vote Pct.

Michael Martello 76 12.42%

Richard Collins 189 30.88%

Beth Potalivo 184 30.07%

Jodie Michelle Lawston 163 26.63%

Rainbow Community Planning Area Member, Planning Group

Number To Vote For: 5

- Vote Pct.

Michele D. Sheehan 210 17.13%

Frederick L. Rasp 196 15.99%

Douglas W. Gastelum 196 15.99%

Lynne T. Malinowski 192 15.66%

Martin A. Kurland 187 15.25%

Guy M. Maturo 139 11.34%

Erin Maturo 106 8.65%

Rainbow Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Miguel "Mig" Gasca 861 61.94%

Greg Irvine 529 38.06%

Rainbow Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Patricia A. Townsend-Smith 482 52.28%

Bill Stewart 440 47.72%

Ramona Community Planning Area Member, Planning Group

Number To Vote For: 7

- Vote Pct.

Holly Hamilton Bleakley 3,272 10.58%

Janelle Clark 3,192 10.32%

Dawn Perfect 3,055 9.88%

Kristi Mansolf 2,634 8.52%

Robin Joy Maxson 2,539 8.21%

Jonas Dyer 2,537 8.20%

Lauren Elyse Schulte 2,242 7.25%

James "Jim" Cooper 2,205 7.13%

Scott Ensign 2,190 7.08%

Lynn Hopewell 2,061 6.67%

Lori Patenaude 1,883 6.09%

Brandon Powell 1,786 5.78%

Joey Spicuzza 1,326 4.29%

Ramona Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 2

- Vote Pct.

James Hickle 911 63.62%

Mike Dudas 521 36.38%

Ramona Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Jacob R. Zoria 401 50.19%

Joe Stupar 398 49.81%

Rincon Del Diablo Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 1

- Vote Pct.

Greg Quist 2,147 62.49%

Dan Sundquist 1,289 37.51%

Rincon Del Diablo Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Susan Reveles 677 17.13%

James B. Murtland 2,102 53.20%

Paul Faucher 1,172 29.66%

Rincon Del Diablo Municipal Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 4

- Vote Pct.

Ronald E. Naves Jr 3,313 67.99%

Elliott Jung 1,560 32.01%

Spring Valley Community Planning Area Member, Planning Group

Number To Vote For: 7

- Vote Pct.

Christopher Michael Pierce 4,660 13.97%

Victoria Alexandria Abrenica 4,444 13.32%

Lora Lowes 3,814 11.43%

John Eugenio 3,773 11.31%

Chris Pearson 3,681 11.03%

Heaven Majesta Morgan 3,467 10.39%

Robert Eble 3,439 10.31%

J. Scott Shaffer 3,362 10.08%

Angelica Maria Wallace 2,726 8.17%

Tri-City Healthcare District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 6

- Vote Pct.

Tracy M. Younger 7,082 65.28%

Richard Truchinski 3,767 34.72%

Vallecitos Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 2

- Vote Pct.

Paul Mendoza 991 45.71%

Jim Hernandez 1,177 54.29%

Vallecitos Water District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Nestor David Mendez 501 18.35%

Craig Elitharp 2,229 81.65%

Vista Irrigation District Member, Board Of Directors Division No. 3

- Vote Pct.

Peter Kuchinsky Ii 1,853 52.49%

Richard Alvarez 1,677 47.51%

Prop 1 - Reproductive Freedom

- Vote Pct.

Yes 338,994 62.04%

No 207,380 37.96%

Prop 26 - Allows New Types Of Gambling

- Vote Pct.

No 351,955 64.92%

Yes 190,169 35.08%

Prop 27 - Allows Online And Mobile Sports Wagering

- Vote Pct.

Yes 93,018 16.95%

No 455,757 83.05%

Prop 28 - Provides Additional Funding For Arts & Music Ed.

- Vote Pct.

Yes 320,546 58.70%

No 225,552 41.30%

Prop 29 - Req On-Site Licensed Med Kidney Dialysis Clinics

- Vote Pct.

No 385,586 71.06%

Yes 157,038 28.94%

Prop 30 - Funding Prog. Reduce Air Pollution/Prevent Wildfires

- Vote Pct.

No 310,514 56.74%

Yes 236,759 43.26%

Prop 31 - Ref 2020 Law Retail Sale Of Flavored Tobacco Products

- Vote Pct.

Yes 323,176 59.37%

No 221,179 40.63%

County - Measure A - Cannabis Business Tax

- Vote Pct.

Yes 306,383 57.39%

No 227,517 42.61%

City San Diego - Measure B – Solid Waste Management

- Vote Pct.

No 106,961 50.48%

Yes 104,944 49.52%

City San Diego - Measure C – 30-Foot Height Limit

- Vote Pct.

Yes 105,412 50.15%

No 104,789 49.85%

City San Diego - Measure D – Contracting Updates

- Vote Pct.

No 87,709 43.16%

Yes 115,508 56.84%

City San Diego - Measure H – Amend Article V, Sec. 55

- Vote Pct.

No 66,910 33.45%

Yes 133,143 66.55%

City Carlsbad - Measure J – Monroe St. Pool Renovation

- Vote Pct.

No 15,000 50.14%

Yes 14,919 49.86%

City Chula Vista - Measure K – Modify City Charter

- Vote Pct.

Yes 21,405 63.07%

No 12,535 36.93%

City El Cajon - Measure P – Adopt One-Cent Sales Tax

- Vote Pct.

No 7,291 59.43%

Yes 4,977 40.57%

City Encinitas - Measure L – Cannabis Business Tax

- Vote Pct.

No 6,001 34.31%

Yes 11,491 65.69%

City Escondido - Measure E – 3/4 Cent Sales Tax

- Vote Pct.

No 9,950 49.74%

Yes 10,055 50.26%

City Escondido - Measure F – Term Limits

- Vote Pct.

No 3,462 17.63%

Yes 16,171 82.37%

City Escondido - Measure G – Reduce City Treasurer Compensation

- Vote Pct.

No 3,401 17.50%

Yes 16,037 82.50%

City Imperial Beach - Measure R – Quality Of Life Measure

- Vote Pct.

Yes 2,264 68.07%

No 1,062 31.93%

City National City - Measure M – Appoint City Clerk

- Vote Pct.

Yes 2,833 55.41%

No 2,280 44.59%

City National City - Measure N – Appoint City Treasurer

- Vote Pct.

Yes 2,737 53.49%

No 2,380 46.51%

City Solana Beach - Measure S – Establishing A 1 Cent Sales Tax

- Vote Pct.

Yes 2,482 65.47%

No 1,309 34.53%

Lemon Grove Elem Schl - Measure Q - Bond (Req. 55 Percent)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 3,061 67.56%

No 1,470 32.44%

Lower Sweetwater Fire Prot Measure T – Increase Bd Members

- Vote Pct.

No 80 38.83%

Yes 126 61.17%

San Diego Unified Schl Measure U - Bond (Req. 55 Percent)

- Vote Pct.

Yes 99,109 62.57%

No 59,290 37.43%

Total Ballots Cast: 565,982

Voter Turnout Pct.: 29.39%

Registered Voters: 1,925,738

