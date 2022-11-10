Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Coldwell Banker names top agents for September

 
Last updated 11/10/2022 at 10:58pm

Erica Williams

Coldwell Banker Village Properties’ recently announced Top Listing Agents for the month of September are, from left, Erica Williams, Abby Elston and Jane Felton.

Abby Elston

 

