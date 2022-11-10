Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 10:35pm

Linda Sherer Lash born Sept. 7, 1943, in Akron Ohio. She married her high school sweetheart and was married 57 years to Dr. James Robert Lash. She passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2022, in her family's arms.

She is survived by her children, Jimmy, Missy, Lisa, and John. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tyler, Kylie, Trevor, Zach, Zahara and Zarek. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Greaux.

She was a beloved Real Estate broker for many years here in the Village. She was 79 years of age.

 

