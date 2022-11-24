County awarded grant for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

A county grant will fund bicycle and scooter skills training courses that educate children on safe riding behaviors. Village News/Courtesy photo

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

San Diego County Communications Office

A $125,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.

"Bicycle ridership is growing and a big part of San Diego County's sustainable future," Barbara Jimenez, officer of San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Community Operations, said. "It has never been more important to promote both the benefits of cycling and ensuring everyone is using our roads safely."

"Every bicyclist and pedestrian should feel safe on the road," OTS Director...