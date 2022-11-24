Sheriff's Log

Last updated 11/25/2022 at 10:05pm

11/09/22

900 blk Buena Suerte Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/acc

Rice Canyon Rd. Fraud - Identity theft case

11/10/22

100 blk N. Stagecoach Ln. Simple battery

3200 blk Reche Rd. Threatened crime with intent to terrorize

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order - No arrest

1000 blk Knoll Park Ln. Vandalism of vehicle - $400 or more

800 blk N. Main Ave. Call for found narcotics - Actual found narcotic, narcotic seizure - No arrest

Andalusian Trail/Persano Pl. Vehicle vandalism - $400 or less

1200 blk Aves Ln. Found property

11/11/22

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Found property

1300 blk Tierra Roja Dr. Call for missing juvenile/runaway

3400 S. Old Hwy 395 Park n Ride Suspicious person - Felony other agencies warrant - Arrest

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Unlawful display of registration - Driving without valid D.L. expired registration - Arrest

11/12/22

3900 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic Violence - Arrest - Spousal/Cohabitant abuse with serious injury - Apparent broken bones

4500 blk LaCanada Rd. Domestic Violence - Possession of controlled substance - Battery of Spouse/Ex-Spouse/Date/etc. - Arrest

800 blk N. Stagecoach Ln. Report of suicide actual or attempt - 5150 Mental Health Disorder - 72 hour observation

11/13/22

300 blk Potter St. Mental Health Evaluation - Simple Battery - No arrest

3000 blk Jason Rd. Domestic Violence - Battery - Arrest

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic Violence - Arrest - Spouse/Cohabitant w/minor injury

300 blk Potter St. 5150 - Mental Health Evaluation - 72 hr observation

2800 blk E. Mission Rd. Report of commercial burglary - Grand theft - no arrest

300 blk Charles Swisher Ct. Assist other agency - Death

37200 Hwy 79 Warner Springs Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner’s consent

11/14/22

5600 blk Hidden Grove Wy. Assist other agency - Death

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Found property - Possess weapon/etc at school K-12

11/15/22

300 blk N. Brandon Rd. Mental Health Evaluation - Mental Disorder - 72 hour observation

1700 blk Reche Rd. Suicide - Actual or Attempt - Mental Disorder 72 hour observation

1900 blk Bluebell Ln. Report - Burglary Residential

900 blk Tomorro Ln. Welfare check - Arrest for violation of domestic violence court order

3300 blk Lake Circle Dr. Traffic stop - Arrest for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and controlled substance

E. Alvarado St. Report of identity theft and stolen intangible property from LaHabra

11/16/22

1100 blk E. Fallbrook St. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Misc. incidents