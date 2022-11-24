Sheriff's Log
11/09/22
900 blk Buena Suerte Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/acc
Rice Canyon Rd. Fraud - Identity theft case
11/10/22
100 blk N. Stagecoach Ln. Simple battery
3200 blk Reche Rd. Threatened crime with intent to terrorize
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court - Disobey court order - No arrest
1000 blk Knoll Park Ln. Vandalism of vehicle - $400 or more
800 blk N. Main Ave. Call for found narcotics - Actual found narcotic, narcotic seizure - No arrest
Andalusian Trail/Persano Pl. Vehicle vandalism - $400 or less
1200 blk Aves Ln. Found property
11/11/22
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Found property
1300 blk Tierra Roja Dr. Call for missing juvenile/runaway
3400 S. Old Hwy 395 Park n Ride Suspicious person - Felony other agencies warrant - Arrest
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Unlawful display of registration - Driving without valid D.L. expired registration - Arrest
11/12/22
3900 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic Violence - Arrest - Spousal/Cohabitant abuse with serious injury - Apparent broken bones
4500 blk LaCanada Rd. Domestic Violence - Possession of controlled substance - Battery of Spouse/Ex-Spouse/Date/etc. - Arrest
800 blk N. Stagecoach Ln. Report of suicide actual or attempt - 5150 Mental Health Disorder - 72 hour observation
11/13/22
300 blk Potter St. Mental Health Evaluation - Simple Battery - No arrest
3000 blk Jason Rd. Domestic Violence - Battery - Arrest
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic Violence - Arrest - Spouse/Cohabitant w/minor injury
300 blk Potter St. 5150 - Mental Health Evaluation - 72 hr observation
2800 blk E. Mission Rd. Report of commercial burglary - Grand theft - no arrest
300 blk Charles Swisher Ct. Assist other agency - Death
37200 Hwy 79 Warner Springs Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner’s consent
11/14/22
5600 blk Hidden Grove Wy. Assist other agency - Death
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Found property - Possess weapon/etc at school K-12
11/15/22
300 blk N. Brandon Rd. Mental Health Evaluation - Mental Disorder - 72 hour observation
1700 blk Reche Rd. Suicide - Actual or Attempt - Mental Disorder 72 hour observation
1900 blk Bluebell Ln. Report - Burglary Residential
900 blk Tomorro Ln. Welfare check - Arrest for violation of domestic violence court order
3300 blk Lake Circle Dr. Traffic stop - Arrest for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and controlled substance
E. Alvarado St. Report of identity theft and stolen intangible property from LaHabra
11/16/22
1100 blk E. Fallbrook St. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Misc. incidents
