Village News

Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 6:08am



Nov. 15

5500 blk Mission Rd. Report of threatening communications - Repeated phone calls with intent to harass/annoy

Nov. 16

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Report of domestic violence - Violation of domestic violence court order

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Missing person - Adult

Nov. 17

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Report of criminal threats - Misc. incidents

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arson - Property - Arrest made

3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Arson - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arson - Property - Arrest made

100 blk S. Pasadena Ave. Family disturbance - Simple battery

Nov. 18

3000 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. 5150 - Suicide - Actual or Attempt - Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation

Nov. 19

34700 blk Criollo Way Grand theft - From building

200 blk Spotted Saddle Way Vandalism - Grand theft - From building

3500 blk Blossom Place Residential burglary - Grand theft - From building

35100 blk Cooper Place Burglary - Grand theft - From building

300 blk N. Orange Ave. Lost property/article

Alturas @ W. Clemmens Vandalism - $400 or more

1200 blk S. Main Ave. Shoplifting - Petty theft

300 blk N. Main Ave. Fraud - Conspiracy to commit crime - Burglary - Commercial

Nov. 20

31200 blk Old River Rd. Missing person with Dementia or Alzheimer’s

5500 blk Mission Rd. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Simple battery - Citizen's Arrest was made

3700 blk Flowerwood Ln. Simple battery

3700 blk Flowerwood Ln. Simple battery - Vandalism - $400 or more

Nov. 21

5400 blk Meridian Place. Domestic violence - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician - Spousal/Cohabitant abuse with serious injury - Arrest made

300 blk Arroyo Vista Medical examiners case - Death

Nov. 22

900 blk Alturas Rd. Simple battery

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Robbery

1000 blk Carryll Park Ct. Burglary - Residential

2300 blk Via Monserate Recovered stolen vehicle

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Disturbance - Felony bench warrant - Arrest made

Nov. 23

2400 blk Reche Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury - Arrest made

 

