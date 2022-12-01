Sheriff's Log
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 6:08am
Nov. 15
5500 blk Mission Rd. Report of threatening communications - Repeated phone calls with intent to harass/annoy
Nov. 16
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Report of domestic violence - Violation of domestic violence court order
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Missing person - Adult
Nov. 17
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Report of criminal threats - Misc. incidents
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arson - Property - Arrest made
3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Arson - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arson - Property - Arrest made
100 blk S. Pasadena Ave. Family disturbance - Simple battery
Nov. 18
3000 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. 5150 - Suicide - Actual or Attempt - Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation
Nov. 19
34700 blk Criollo Way Grand theft - From building
200 blk Spotted Saddle Way Vandalism - Grand theft - From building
3500 blk Blossom Place Residential burglary - Grand theft - From building
35100 blk Cooper Place Burglary - Grand theft - From building
300 blk N. Orange Ave. Lost property/article
Alturas @ W. Clemmens Vandalism - $400 or more
1200 blk S. Main Ave. Shoplifting - Petty theft
300 blk N. Main Ave. Fraud - Conspiracy to commit crime - Burglary - Commercial
Nov. 20
31200 blk Old River Rd. Missing person with Dementia or Alzheimer’s
5500 blk Mission Rd. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Simple battery - Citizen's Arrest was made
3700 blk Flowerwood Ln. Simple battery
3700 blk Flowerwood Ln. Simple battery - Vandalism - $400 or more
Nov. 21
5400 blk Meridian Place. Domestic violence - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician - Spousal/Cohabitant abuse with serious injury - Arrest made
300 blk Arroyo Vista Medical examiners case - Death
Nov. 22
900 blk Alturas Rd. Simple battery
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Robbery
1000 blk Carryll Park Ct. Burglary - Residential
2300 blk Via Monserate Recovered stolen vehicle
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Disturbance - Felony bench warrant - Arrest made
Nov. 23
2400 blk Reche Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury - Arrest made
Reader Comments(0)