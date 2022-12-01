We're here to serve you

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

District 75

As the Assemblymember for the new 75th Assembly district, I want to reach out and let you know how my office can be of assistance to you. We are honored and excited to be able to represent you in Sacramento and we are here to be of assistance.

Helping people navigate the state’s massive bureaucracy is an important function of my District Office (DO). The most common constituent issues involve state agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Employment Development Department (EDD). For example, during the pandemic we were able to assist over 3,000 constituents with problems resulting from the almost total collapse of EDD.

In addition to helping constituents get their EDD benefits, my office handles hundreds of other cases involving the Franchise Tax Board, licensing delays for nurses, long delays for background checks, including for firearms purchases, and many more.

Government is extremely complex with multiple jurisdictions and layers of authority, and we frequently get inquiries about non-state issues. These include inquiries about federal spending policies, passport issues, county land use policies, city zoning, border security, calls from veterans dealing with the VA, and many other topics. If you need help and don’t know where to turn, always feel free to contact us and we’ll point you in the right direction.

Another important DO responsibility involves updating me regarding the opinions of constituents. Emailing or calling the DO to register an opinion on an important issue or piece of legislation will help guide me as I review bills in Sacramento.

To ask for assistance or to share your opinion, please visit my website at https://ad75.asmrc.org/ or call my DO at (760) 480-7570. My staff and I take our responsibility to assist residents of the 75th Assembly District seriously. We look forward to serving you.

Note: Legislative websites will be temporarily out of service until December 5 while the database is updated to ensure that constituent records coincide with newly redrawn district boundaries. As always, feel free to call my DO if you need assistance.