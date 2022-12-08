Jean Marie Sawyer passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. She would have turned 100 in December of this year. She was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandparent, great-grandparent and friend to many.

Jean was the only child of Albert and Ellen Germer and was born and raised in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She married Clarence Armstrong in 1942 and had two sons, Craig and Brian. Jean moved to Pasadena, California and worked for Beckman Instruments before relocating to Tustin in the mid 50's.

She subsequently met and married Theodore Sawyer. After they had two sons, Charles and Theodore Jr., Jean had a successful career selling real estate in Orange County. Jean moved to Bonsall in 1991 following the death of her mother.

Jean was passionate about gardening and sewing and had a love for animals (excluding squirrels). She loved entertaining family, friends, and clients and enjoyed taking vacation trips and cruises with her children and grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and the Fallbrook Woman's Club and volunteered at the Angel Society Thrift Store in Fallbrook.

Jean leaves behind her four sons as well as 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

At her request, no memorial service is planned.