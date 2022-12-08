Sheriff's Log

Last updated 12/7/2022 at 1:43pm

Nov. 26

200 blk S. Main Ave. Tampering with a vehicle

Nov. 27

700 blk Iowa St. Medical Examiners Case - Death

1200 blk Bellver Cir. Prowler - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

Nov. 28

3600 blk Palomar Dr. Found property

3700 blk Keri Way Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation

3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Criminal threats - Misc. incidents

600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Battery - Actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

Nov. 29

4700 blk Pala Rd. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made

2700 blk Via Del Robles Violation of temporary restraining order - Violation of domestic violence court order

1600 blk Willow Glen Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation

1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Shooting at dwelling or occupancy - willful discharge of firearm in grossly negligent manner

5500 blk Mission Rd. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance while armed with loaded, stolen firearm - Arrest made

500 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

Nov. 30

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made

Dec. 1

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Robbery

900 blk S. Main Ave. Disturbance/argument - Simple battery

800 blk Olive Ave. Stolen vehicle - Possess stolen vehicle/vessel - Posses controlled substance - Arrest made - felony warrant from another agency

Dec. 2

1000 blk Rainbow Crest Rd. Battery - Simple battery

2500 blk Gum Tree Ln. Assist other agency - Death

400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr observation

3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents

700 blk Magarian Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

3700 blk Pala Rd. Stolen vehicle

Dec. 3

2600 blk S. Mission Rd. Battery - Simple battery

500 blk Alturas Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

W. Dougherty St. @ De Luz Rd. Stolen vehicle

Dec. 4

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial - Petty theft and all other larceny

4200 blk Palomar Dr. Mental health evaluation - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

3200 blk S. Old Highway 395 Welfare check - Contempt of court - Violate protective order