Sheriff's Log
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 1:43pm
Nov. 26
200 blk S. Main Ave. Tampering with a vehicle
Nov. 27
700 blk Iowa St. Medical Examiners Case - Death
1200 blk Bellver Cir. Prowler - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made
Nov. 28
3600 blk Palomar Dr. Found property
3700 blk Keri Way Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation
3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Criminal threats - Misc. incidents
600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Battery - Actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult
Nov. 29
4700 blk Pala Rd. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made
2700 blk Via Del Robles Violation of temporary restraining order - Violation of domestic violence court order
1600 blk Willow Glen Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation
1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Shooting at dwelling or occupancy - willful discharge of firearm in grossly negligent manner
5500 blk Mission Rd. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance while armed with loaded, stolen firearm - Arrest made
500 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made
Nov. 30
100 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made
Dec. 1
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Robbery
900 blk S. Main Ave. Disturbance/argument - Simple battery
800 blk Olive Ave. Stolen vehicle - Possess stolen vehicle/vessel - Posses controlled substance - Arrest made - felony warrant from another agency
Dec. 2
1000 blk Rainbow Crest Rd. Battery - Simple battery
2500 blk Gum Tree Ln. Assist other agency - Death
400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr observation
3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents
700 blk Magarian Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
3700 blk Pala Rd. Stolen vehicle
Dec. 3
2600 blk S. Mission Rd. Battery - Simple battery
500 blk Alturas Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
W. Dougherty St. @ De Luz Rd. Stolen vehicle
Dec. 4
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial - Petty theft and all other larceny
4200 blk Palomar Dr. Mental health evaluation - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
3200 blk S. Old Highway 395 Welfare check - Contempt of court - Violate protective order
