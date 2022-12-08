Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff's Log

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2022 at 1:43pm



Nov. 26

200 blk S. Main Ave. Tampering with a vehicle

Nov. 27

700 blk Iowa St. Medical Examiners Case - Death

1200 blk Bellver Cir. Prowler - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

Nov. 28

3600 blk Palomar Dr. Found property

3700 blk Keri Way Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation

3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Criminal threats - Misc. incidents

600 blk Hillcrest Ln. Battery - Actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

Nov. 29

4700 blk Pala Rd. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance - Arrest made

2700 blk Via Del Robles Violation of temporary restraining order - Violation of domestic violence court order

1600 blk Willow Glen Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 Mental Disorder - 72 hr observation

1100 blk Old Stage Rd. Shooting at dwelling or occupancy - willful discharge of firearm in grossly negligent manner

5500 blk Mission Rd. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance while armed with loaded, stolen firearm - Arrest made

500 blk S. Main Ave. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

Nov. 30

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Disorderly conduct - Arrest made

Dec. 1

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Robbery

900 blk S. Main Ave. Disturbance/argument - Simple battery

800 blk Olive Ave. Stolen vehicle - Possess stolen vehicle/vessel - Posses controlled substance - Arrest made - felony warrant from another agency

Dec. 2

1000 blk Rainbow Crest Rd. Battery - Simple battery

2500 blk Gum Tree Ln. Assist other agency - Death

400 blk W. Fallbrook St. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr observation

3200 blk Brook Hollow Rd. Assist other agency - Misc. incidents

700 blk Magarian Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

3700 blk Pala Rd. Stolen vehicle

Dec. 3

2600 blk S. Mission Rd. Battery - Simple battery

500 blk Alturas Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

W. Dougherty St. @ De Luz Rd. Stolen vehicle

Dec. 4

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial - Petty theft and all other larceny

4200 blk Palomar Dr. Mental health evaluation - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

3200 blk S. Old Highway 395 Welfare check - Contempt of court - Violate protective order

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/08/2022 15:09