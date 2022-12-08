Pop Warner wraps up 2022 season
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 3:04pm
FALLBROOK – The most fulfilling accomplishment Fallbrook Pop Warner achieved this year was the development and progression of the kids. This season, Fallbrook Pop Warner fielded six football teams and four cheer squads with kids from ages 5 to 14 years of age.
At the end of a fun and exciting season, Fallbrook’s 9U and 10U football teams came out on top of their r...
