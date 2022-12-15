Kicking It – On Christmas morning

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

There is a wonder that still sparkles around Christmas morning for me. It’s the best day of my year because on this one morning each year anything is possible. I am in awe because if you believe – then it can be wrapped in a present.

And so, as our tradition dictates on Christmas morning, my happy heart settles into a comfy chair with a cup of coffee in one hand and my Christmas stocking in the other.

If asked what “I want for Christmas,” I’d be hard pressed for an answer. Yet, little packages always appear for our annual ritual. It’s still a mystery.

Adding to the excitement, Christmas falls this year on a “Donut Sunday.” That said, our revised plan will need to accommodate the grandkids as we prepare for a full day of merriment.

Once the kids depart, we will be gearing up for a holiday lunch with new friends. In both cases we met them while cruising.

First, we met John and Jaci last April on board the Grand Princess deadheading to Hawaii. My husband met Jaci in the ukulele class. Apparently, she overheard him say he lives in Fallbrook. We now play team-gin rummy once a week. John’s hobby as a retired pilot is flying out of the local airfield and chasing Jaci around the golf course.

The second local couple (San Marcos), Mick and Linda, were on board the Diamond Princess during Thanksgiving week when we cruised to Cabo. Their hobby is traveling around the country to dog shows. Their renowned American Kennel Club bloodhound is named Grand Champion Bronze Quiet Creek’s Fabled Earl of Seabeck.

Earl has earned enough points this year to compete nationally; who knows we may even see him on New Year’s Day at the finals in New York City. As an aside, Earl is from the same breeder as the bloodhound from the outrageous movie “Best in Show.” By the way, Earl is the only celebrity in our circle of acquaintances.

Meanwhile, with only ten days left until the big day, the menu needs finalizing, the table set, and the glasses chilled. Aside from that, there isn’t much left to be done.

Except.

Just like that blue-eyed-tow-headed girl from long ago, still, I can’t help but listen for the sound of eight tiny reindeer. And so, I bid you all a good night and a very Merry Christmas!

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected]