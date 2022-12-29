Vivian Claire (Abel) Borgstrom was born Aug. 9, 1931, to Irma Katherine (Tyler) Abel and Charles Henry Abel in Davenport, Iowa. She passed to her Savior's arms Dec. 21, 2022, of natural causes.

Vivian was the youngest of three children, following Chester and Dorothy. She was the mother of five children, Susan Greer, Cheryl Benglen (Ted), Patricia Kass (Peter), Kathleen Wingate, and Charles Day. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ronald Dean Borgstrom, her son Charles, and stepson Steven. She is also survived by three stepchildren, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Vivian will be remembered by many friends for her laughter, smiles and kindness.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Cogir Senior Living, 1735 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook, Friday, Dec. 30, at 3 pm., and interment at the Central California Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside at a later date. Please make memorial donations in her memory to Elizabeth Hospice, http://www.elizabethhospice.org.