Senior softball to hold draft Jan. 12

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is looking for new players for its next season starting the week of Jan. 16. Players need to be at least 50 years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Potential players must show up for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate team placement can be made. There will be a practice Jan. 11, which is an ideal time to come for a screening. The new season draft is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Interested players may email Chuck at [email protected] Additional preliminary information and an overview of the league can be found at FallbrookSeniorSoftball.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.