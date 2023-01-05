Supreme Court rulings to be discussed

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, Jan. 13 will be Brad Dacus of the Pacific Justice Institute, who will discuss Supreme Court rulings and their effect on everyone’s liberties.

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main Ave. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting from 10-11:30. The cost is $10. All those interested in attending are asked to RSVP no later than Monday, Jan. 9 to Carol Shrider, 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by the Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.