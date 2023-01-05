Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FAA demo to use casein

 
Last updated 1/5/2023 at 10:23pm

Artist Krentz Johnson will do the painting demo at the FAA's Jan. 21 meeting.

FALLBROOK – On Saturday, Jan.21, Fallbrook Art Association welcomes artist Krentz Johnson to their General Meeting for a painting demonstration using the media of casein. Johnson is a long-time artist who earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1978 at San Diego State University, earned degrees in New York, founded art galleries in San Diego and is presently a Courtroom Sketch Artist in San Diego area courts since 2003.

