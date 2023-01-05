FAA demo to use casein

Artist Krentz Johnson will do the painting demo at the FAA's Jan. 21 meeting.

FALLBROOK – On Saturday, Jan.21, Fallbrook Art Association welcomes artist Krentz Johnson to their General Meeting for a painting demonstration using the media of casein. Johnson is a long-time artist who earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1978 at San Diego State University, earned degrees in New York, founded art galleries in San Diego and is presently a Courtroom Sketch Artist in San Diego area courts since 2003.

Her work is shown in the Santa Ysabel Art Gallery, as well as the FAA Gallery and in many national art association competitions. An award-winning plein-air artist for...