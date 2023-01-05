CHP highlights new laws in 2023

SACRAMENTO – Heading into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect Sunday, Jan. 1, unless otherwise noted.

“Public Employment: Peace Officers: Citizenship” Senate Bill 960, written by Sen. Nancy Skinner, maintains that peace officers, including peace officer trainees, be legally authorized to work in the United States consistent with federal law and regulations; however, it removes the requirement that they be citizens or per...