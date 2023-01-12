County jail improvements made

Update on new partnerships, initiatives

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez begins her term with a commitment to improving jail conditions. In 2022, under her leadership as the Undersheriff, several improvements were made.

Her focus is to continue making much needed improvements to county jails that will incorporate renovations to aging facilities, adding staff to support the current workforce and existing programs, as well as anticipated changes and opportunities that will improve healthcare and reduce recidivism.

Throughout 2022, the following improvements were made:

Accountability and partnershi...