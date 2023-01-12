Driver, Child Killed, 4 Other Minors Injured in Solo SUV Crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE - Investigators sought today to determine what caused a solo SUV crash in Oceanside that killed a woman and a child and injured four other underage passengers, two critically.

The vehicle was traveling south on Douglas Drive at high speed when the driver lost control of it near Pala Road about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The mid-sized SUV veered off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, rolling side over side several times before coming to rest, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

The 30-year-old motorist and one of her passengers, a 6-year-old girl, were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, Atenza said. Their names were withheld pending family notification.

Emergency crews had to free a 13-year-old girl and three boys, ages 15, 14 and 10, from the wrecked SUV. Paramedics took them to hospitals, where the latter two were admitted in critical condition. The others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the spokeswoman said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-01-18-2023 14:14

Return to Full List | Return to Search Results