Mann, Parmalee, Stephen-Porter retire from NCFPD

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The transition from calendar year 2022 to calendar year 2023 included the retirements of North County Fire Protection District staff members Greg Mann, Todd Parmelee and Loren Stephen-Porter.

Mann held the position of battalion chief when he retired. Parmelee was the district's fleet maintenance supervisor. Stephen-Porter was the NCFPD executive administrative assistant and was also the board secretary for board meetings.

"All three of our retirees were wonderful employees, and we're grateful for their service to our district and our community," NCFPD f...