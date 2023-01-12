Series of Storms Predicted to Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A series of Pacific storms were expected to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County this evening through Tuesday,

the National Weather Service said.

The first storm was forecast to spread rain from north to south Saturday, becoming widespread and heavier overnight with the passage of a cold front, forecasters said. Southwest-to-west winds may be gusty over the mountains and deserts by late Saturday.

A second storm system could bring more rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds Sunday night and Monday.

A flood advisory was issued until 10 p.m. Saturday for San Diego County coastal areas and a high surf advisory was in effect until 10 p.m.

Sunday. A flood watch was issued through late Saturday for San Diego County coastal areas, mountains, and valleys.

A wind advisory was issued from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday for coastal areas and valleys and from 4 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday for deserts and mountains.

A winter weather advisory was issued from 10 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Tuesday for the mountains.

Most local temperatures Saturday were in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the 50s. Highs in the mountains were in the upper 50s with lows of 32 to 42, and highs in the deserts were around 70 with overnight lows of 48 to 55.

A long-period west swell was expected to generate surf of 8 to 12 feet at San Diego County beaches Saturday. Surf might be large enough to produce minor coastal flooding during high tides. Coastal flood and high surf advisories have been posted. A slight decrease in the surf was expected Sunday and Monday. Another large west swell was forecast to arrive early Tuesday and was likely to produce additional high surf.

The trough slides east Tuesday night with a transient ridge bringing dry, cool weather Wednesday. More cool, dry weather is expected Thursday, with the potential for gusty offshore winds Thursday and Friday.

