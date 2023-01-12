Suspended elementary teacher returns to classroom

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A veteran elementary teacher suspended in October 2021 is back in the classroom in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District after several legal issues have come to conclusion.

Jennifer Humphreys returned to work on Jan. 5 to a second grade classroom at Fallbrook Stem Academy, reported Brian Morris, assistant superintendent of human resources for the district.

She was suspended from her third grade class at Frasier Elementary School for refusing testing for Covid. The Commission on Professional Competence ruled by a 3-0 vote in June that her dis...