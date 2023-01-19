Learn about light pollution and the night sky

Telescopes will be available for viewing the night sky after FBA's community talk, Jan. 31.Village News/Google photo

FALLBROOK – Join the Fallbrook BeautiLearn about light pollution and the night skyfication Alliance in conjunction with the International Dark Sky Association for a community education talk and telescope viewing of Fallbrook's Night Sky, Jan. 31, 6:30-8 p.m. Learn more about the source of light pollution and the effect on wildlife, health, energy and safety at Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

During the short presentation, attendees will find out what they can do to protect local dark skies now and for future generations, learn what responsible lighting is, and about the efforts underway for Fallbrook to be certified as an official International Dark Sky Community.

After the short presentation and Q&A, telescopes will be available for public viewing of Fallbrook's Night Sky.

Submitted by Fallbrook Beautification Alliance.