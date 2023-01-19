Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Gilberto Gonzalez
Socal News Outlet 

Pursuit ends in crash, extracation

 
Last updated 1/25/2023 at 12:13am

Village News/Gilberto Gonzalez photo

The driver is extracted after a pursuit through San Marcos, Deer Springs, and into Escondido.

ESCONDIDO: Sheriff's deputies located a stolen vehicle in the 100 Block of Twin Oaks in San Marcos at 8:30 pm. Deputies chased the suspect thru San Marcos and down the 15 eventually ending with the suspect vehicle being spiked and causing it to crash into another vehicle at the intersection of Centre City and El Norte. A Sheriff's vehicle & an Escondido Police vehicle were involved in the crash as well. The Officer & Deputy suffered no injuries, The suspect had to be extricated from the vehicle due to the heavy damage. The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. No additional information is available at this time.

The pursuit went thru Deer Springs as well.

 

