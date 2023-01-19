Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook looks like Tijuana

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/19/2023 at 3:38pm



Saturday I was driving downtown and observed a man urinating on the roadside.

Then I went to the Chamber of Commerce to complain and was told that it is an issue with the County. My next stop was Jackie Heyneman Park and I discovered that the porta potty and handwashing station had been removed from the Pico Promenade.

I went to the Sheriff station and it is unmanned on weekends. Everyone needs to contact the Sheriff, and Jim Desmond, our County Supervisor. Fallbrook now looks like Tijuana enough that we don't need people eliminating in the public streets, and it is a health issue.

Susan Nikkel

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/19/2023 20:03