Fallbrook looks like Tijuana

Saturday I was driving downtown and observed a man urinating on the roadside.

Then I went to the Chamber of Commerce to complain and was told that it is an issue with the County. My next stop was Jackie Heyneman Park and I discovered that the porta potty and handwashing station had been removed from the Pico Promenade.

I went to the Sheriff station and it is unmanned on weekends. Everyone needs to contact the Sheriff, and Jim Desmond, our County Supervisor. Fallbrook now looks like Tijuana enough that we don't need people eliminating in the public streets, and it is a health issue.

Susan Nikkel