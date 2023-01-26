BWC to begin membership drive

BWC Charter member Mary Forbess, front, joins new members at the annual new member luncheon last summer. Following Forbess are new members, from right, Linda Eastom, Sally Sebeckis and Louise Lane. Village News/Courtesy photo

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club is kicking off its annual membership drive at the Friday, Feb. 3 general meeting, which will also include the club's 43rd birthday celebration. Interested women are invited to join them in their volunteer activities for the betterment of the community and country.

Club members are celebrating 43 years of philanthropy and friendship. They are exclusively dedicated to charitable and educational purposes and are therefore classified as a nonprofit charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Events and projects are developed by the members with interests in arts and culture, crafts, animal shelters, military support and outreach, women's health and safety and scholarships. Two major fundraisers are organized in the spring and winter to support these projects.

This year the club is excited to cohost a combined Bonsall Unified School District and Bonsall Woman's Club Art Contest and Show: "Stages of Inspiration" on March 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Sullivan Middle School. Students from all grades will be participating as well as BWC members.

BWC is a member of The California Federation of Women's Clubs. Monthly meetings are held at the Bonsall Community Center at 31505 Old River Road, Bonsall the first Friday of the month (except for the April 6 meeting) at 10 a.m. Additional information about membership can be found at https://www.bonsallwomansclub.org/.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.