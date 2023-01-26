Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Coldwell Banker names top agents for December

 
Last updated 1/25/2023 at 9:18pm

Village Editor/Courtesy photos

Coldwell Banker Village Properties announces that Abby Elston is its Top Selling Agent and co-Top Producing Agent for December 2022.

Coldwell Banker Village Properties announces that Don Bennetts is its co-Top Producing Agent for December 2022.

 

