Norma Jean (Endicott) Woodard (88) of Bonsall, California passed away Jan. 15, 2023. Born Sept. 2, 1934, in Caraway, Arkansas. She grew up on a farm raising "hogs" and cotton. She was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Manila High School in Manila, Arkansas.

In 1953, she married Eukie Woodard and gave birth to their daughter in 1955. When Eukie returned from serving in Germany, they moved to Northridge, California where they were involved in their community for 46 years.

Attending church, square dancing, big Dodger fan, love of game shows and good southern cooking are among the many fond memories of her family and friends. She was a secretary for Mario and Guido Giacopuzzi, owners of a prominent dairy farm in Canoga Park, California for over 40 years.

In 2006, they moved to Escondido, California to be closer to family where they were active in their community at Lawrence Welk's Champagne Village and church. She enjoyed her weekly bible study, her rose garden, bunco night, and visits from friends and family. She volunteered on the Care and Concern Committee and spent much of her time and energy enjoying her great-grandchildren.

She resided in Fallbrook with family after 2017 where she loved writing letters and journaling, watching baseball and “Jeopardy.” From rocking babies, to teaching them games like I-Spy and telling stories of old, she was beloved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and is deeply missed.

She is survived by her grandchildren Brian (Penny) Arnold, Renee (Henry) Coleman, Stephen (Jessica) Arnold, Timothy (Courtnee) Arnold; her great-grandchildren Keira Arnold, Ethan Arnold, Hannah Coleman, Elizabeth Coleman, Henry (Trey) Coleman, Josiah Coleman, Seth Coleman, Rebecca Coleman, Isaac Coleman, Jacob Arnold, and Nolan Arnold.

She was predeceased by her parents Harry Gerald Endicott and Berthal Louraine (Jones) Endicott; her husband Eukie I. Woodard; her daughter Janice R. (Woodard) Arnold and son-in-law Philip G. Arnold; siblings Harry Vernon Endicott and Wanda (Endicott) Hensley.

A graveside service will be held at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 1 p.m.