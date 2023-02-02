Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Conservative action groups to meet

 
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:32pm



OCEANSIDE – North County San Diego Republican Assembly or NCSDRA is hosting a meeting, Monday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m., at Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real in Oceanside.

All are invited to join converging conservative action groups planning to save America’s freedoms. The event includes free pizza and drinks. R.S.V.P. to Susan, 760-672-1954.

Submitted by Fallbrook members of North County San Diego Republican Assembly.

 

