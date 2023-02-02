Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News 

Pursuit ends with abandoned vehicle

 
Last updated 2/6/2023 at 11:37am

There was reported a pursuit on February 3, at 8:32 pm around SR 76 and Old Hwy 395, including a Sheriff helicopter in the area.

"A CHP Oceanside Area officer made a traffic enforcement stop on a white Chevrolet Silverado on SR-76 eastbound/ near Pala Road for speeding and weaving," wrote CHP officer Hunter Gerber. The vehicle yielded on Old Highway 395, south of SR-76. Shortly after the officer contacted the driver, the vehicle took off and a pursuit ensued. The officer got back to their patrol car, in an attempt to pursue the Chevy, said Officer Gerber. "However, shortly after, the pursuit discontinued because they had lost visual of the vehicle. The Chevrolet was later located, abandoned near Dulin Road and Lake Circle Drive." There were reports of a crash, but the CHP said there was no crash, the truck just drove off the road. "An extensive search by land and air was conducted in an attempt to locate the driver, however, the suspect remains outstanding. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, possibly in his mid 50's," according to Officer Gerber.

 

