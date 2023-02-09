Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Donald Parke McLean, Jr

 
Donald Parke McLean, Jr., a proud Fallbrook native, was born at Fallbrook Hospital on Dec. 9, 1950. He passed away peacefully in his Fallbrook home on Jan. 31, 2023. In the days leading up to his passing, he was blessed with many visitors, prayers, and an outpour of love and support by many family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Loyal husband, dedicated father, proud grandpa, true friend, kind humanitarian, Don, Jr. was predeceased by his father, Donald Parke McLean, Sr. and mother

Marion. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marcie McLean, brother William McLean, two sons Kris (Kristy) and Matt (Trina), daughters Lauren (Scott), Tiffany, Jessica (Nick), Nicole, and grandchildren Kelly, Cade, Averie, Ashlyn, Bryson, Makayla, Paige, Meranda, Daniel, Alayna, Jasmine, Donovan, Jaxon, and great-grandchildren Ophelia and Skai.

Don’s greatest joys were his family and his beloved lifelong home, Fallbrook, Calif. A true servant leader, Don’s dedication to his community was his lifeline and being a firefighter was everything to him. He was a passionate philanthropist and Fallbrook Historical Society Member of the Year 2020.

The Celebration of Life and Funeral Service will be Thursday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Masonic Last Rites and a Memorial Reception (open to the public) are on Friday, Feb. 10, 5 p,m, at the Fallbrook Masonic Lodge 317, 203 Rocky Crest Road.

Please find his full obituary and his online guestbook to send a message to Don’s family at https://www.berry-bellandhall.com/obits

 

