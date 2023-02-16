Kathleen Beverly (Peters) Larson (95) passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at her home in Fallbrook, California.

She was born Aug. 8, 1927, in Auburn, Indiana.

Kathleen married her love, Glenn Larson, on Aug. 25, 1946, in Auburn. Glenn started his professional career with Lockheed which had them move from Ohio to Texas, then Missouri where they would start their family. Their first son, Brad, arrived Feb. 11, 1951. Their journey continued, bringing them to California where they added daughter Jan March 9, 1954, and son Blair Sept. 9, 1959.

After Glenn's retirement from Boeing in 1984, they settled in Fallbrook to live out their remaining years. Kathleen found her church community at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook where she spent the last 30 years volunteering.

Kathleen is survived by her daughter Jan Schardin (Chris), son Blair (Kirsten), daughter-in-law Janice Larson and brother Max Peters (Jan).

Kathleen was a loved Grandma to eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Her husband Glenn and son Brad predeceased her.

Pastor Phil Tukua of Christ the King Lutheran Church officiated a private family interment at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery on Feb. 10, 2023.