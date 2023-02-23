Pala Casino presents Kansas on March 24

Kansas' best-known songs are "Carry On Wayward Son," and "Dust in the Wind." They will be playing at Pala Casino March 24. VIllage News/Courtesy photo

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present legendary classic rock band Kansas Friday, March 24, performing live indoors at the Events Center. The show will start at 8 p.m.

With a career spanning five decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic classic rock bands. This "garage band" from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 after being discovered by Wally Gold, who worked for Don Kirshner, and they have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

Composing a catalog that includes 16 studio albums and five live albums, Kansas has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of Kansas), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single "Carry On Wayward Son," and another triple-Platinum single "Dust in the Wind."

Kansas appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the '70's and '80's and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan. "Carry On Wayward Son" continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and "Dust In the Wind" has been played on the radio more than three million times!

The band is currently composed of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at http://www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Submitted by Pala Resort Casino