Stop Sexually Violent Predators

Senator Brian W. Jones

40th District

For too long, the state has been releasing dangerous Sexually Violent Predators (SVPs) into our neighborhoods. The Newsom Administration hands over authority and oversight of SVPs to East-Coast based contractor Liberty Healthcare.

Liberty Healthcare sneaks into unsuspecting communities up and down California and employs a disturbing placement strategy known as “Hide the Predator,” in which full details of where they are leasing homes for sexually violent predators are kept secret from neighbors, school officials, and even local law enforcement. You can read more about Liberty Healthcare’s poor handling of SVPs on my website, https://jones.cssrc.us/.

Enough is enough!

On the campaign trail, I promised to hold Liberty Healthcare accountable and get to the bottom of their poor handling of SVP placements. I’m following through on those promises and requesting a full audit of Liberty Healthcare’s process. It’s long past time to bring the details of the state’s sweetheart deal with Liberty Healthcare into the light of day. I went on Fox5 to talk about the issue.

If you’re tired of SVPs being dumped in our community, please take a second to sign my petition in support of my request to audit Liberty Healthcare, on my website.

It’s an honor to serve as your State Senator.