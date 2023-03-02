Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Molloy earns dean's list for fall 2022 semester

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/2/2023 at 8:29pm



BOSTON – Emerson College student Ozzy Molloy of Bonsall earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester.

Ozzy Molloy is majoring in stage and production management and is a member of the class of 2026. The requirement to make the dean’s list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College has approximately 4,161 undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood and at its 14th-century castle, in the Netherlands.

Submitted by Emerson College.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/03/2023 01:33