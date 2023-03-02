Molloy earns dean's list for fall 2022 semester

BOSTON – Emerson College student Ozzy Molloy of Bonsall earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester.

Ozzy Molloy is majoring in stage and production management and is a member of the class of 2026. The requirement to make the dean’s list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College has approximately 4,161 undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood and at its 14th-century castle, in the Netherlands.

Submitted by Emerson College.