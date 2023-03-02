Input on Socially Equitable Cannabis Program needed

SAN DIEGO – County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites residents to attend public meetings to share their thoughts on its Socially Equitable Cannabis Program (SECP) .

The SECP is seeking input on specific topics to be included in the SECP, as directed by the Board of Supervisors. The specific topics include cannabis facility design guideline checklists, limits, or caps on the number of cannabis facilities, defining cannabis events, and the establishment of a Community Equity Contribution Program.

PDS is hosting virtual public meetings to receive that input.

Interested stakeholders are asked to register in advance for the public meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85810283894

The meetings are as follows:

• Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m.

• Friday, March 3, at 12 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m.

For more information about the Project, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/Cannabis.html

For more information, contact Dara Elkurdi at [email protected] or at 858-505-6677

Submitted by County of San Diego Planning & Development Services.