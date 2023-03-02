Sheriff's Log

Last updated 3/2/2023 at 5:57pm

Feb. 14

3300 blk Via Altamira Burglary - Commercial - Petty theft

Feb. 15

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Grand theft

Criollo Way @ Lipizzan Ln. Battery - Simple battery

2000 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Battery - Simple battery

Facebook Page Subject stop - Violate domestic violence court order

E. Alvarado St. Missing juvenile/runaway

3000 blk Red Mtn. Dr. Heights Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

Feb. 16

1500 blk Via Monserate Grand theft - From building

W. Fallbrook St. @ Summit Ave. Indecent exposure - Annoy/molest victim under 18 years of age

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault w/a deadly weapon - Not firearm - Arrest made

31200 blk Old River Rd. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

500 blk De Luz Rd. Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant - Arrest made

500 blk De Luz Rd. Subject stop - Felony bench warrant - Arrest made

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics - Narcotic seizure

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial

Feb. 17

400 blk N. Pico Ave. Battery - Simple battery - Citizens arrest made

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Battery - Simple battery w/ minor injury

1200 blk Via Encinos Dr. Vandalism - $400 or less

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

Feb. 18

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Battery - Simple battery w/ minor injury

1000 blk Vanita St. Battery - Simply battery w/minor injury

300 blk Calabrese St. Petty theft

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

Feb. 19

3600 blk E. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury - Arrest made

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Found property

S. Mission Rd. @ Beech St. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

Feb. 20

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle - Domestic violence incident

400 blk Merida Dr. Petty theft

Feb. 21

1300 blk Reche Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

500 blk Summit Ave. Runaway juvenile

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Runaway juvenile

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Vandalism - $400 or less

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Vandalism - $400 or less

Feb. 22

500 blk S. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Fugitive from justice - Warrant arrest

300 blk W. Dougherty St. Illegal camping - Carry concealed dirk or dagger - Arrest made