Sheriff's Log
Last updated 3/2/2023 at 5:57pm
Feb. 14
3300 blk Via Altamira Burglary - Commercial - Petty theft
Feb. 15
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplift - Grand theft
Criollo Way @ Lipizzan Ln. Battery - Simple battery
2000 blk Rainbow Glen Rd. Battery - Simple battery
Facebook Page Subject stop - Violate domestic violence court order
E. Alvarado St. Missing juvenile/runaway
3000 blk Red Mtn. Dr. Heights Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
Feb. 16
1500 blk Via Monserate Grand theft - From building
W. Fallbrook St. @ Summit Ave. Indecent exposure - Annoy/molest victim under 18 years of age
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Assault w/a deadly weapon - Not firearm - Arrest made
31200 blk Old River Rd. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
500 blk De Luz Rd. Subject stop - Misdemeanor bench warrant - Arrest made
500 blk De Luz Rd. Subject stop - Felony bench warrant - Arrest made
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics - Narcotic seizure
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial
Feb. 17
400 blk N. Pico Ave. Battery - Simple battery - Citizens arrest made
2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Battery - Simple battery w/ minor injury
1200 blk Via Encinos Dr. Vandalism - $400 or less
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more
3400 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made
Feb. 18
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Battery - Simple battery w/ minor injury
1000 blk Vanita St. Battery - Simply battery w/minor injury
300 blk Calabrese St. Petty theft
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more
Feb. 19
3600 blk E. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury - Arrest made
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Found property
S. Mission Rd. @ Beech St. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made
Feb. 20
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle - Domestic violence incident
400 blk Merida Dr. Petty theft
Feb. 21
1300 blk Reche Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
500 blk Summit Ave. Runaway juvenile
500 blk Ammunition Rd. Runaway juvenile
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Vandalism - $400 or less
500 blk Ammunition Rd. Vandalism - $400 or less
Feb. 22
500 blk S. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Fugitive from justice - Warrant arrest
300 blk W. Dougherty St. Illegal camping - Carry concealed dirk or dagger - Arrest made
Reader Comments(0)