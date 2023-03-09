Learn how to help butterflies

The Silvery Blue Butterfly (Glaucopsyche lygdamus) is the Butterfly of the Month for the Wings of Change workshop, March 15. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change invites everyone to learn more about its Butterfly of the Month with a free class at Fallbrook Library or online. Participants will learn about the Silvery Blue Butterfly (Glaucopsyche lygdamus) in the Wednesday, March 15 class at 1 p.m.

Wings of Change staff will introduce the butterfly and explain how residents can become the wings of change. Guests will learn how to provide a place for the butterfly to live and help restore the habitat for local wildlife. They will discover more about the host plant, and what type of environment it needs to thrive.

The class is being offered monthly on the third Wednesday of the month, at the library, 124 S. Mission Road. For more information, visit https://wingsofchange.us/.

Submitted by Wings of Change.