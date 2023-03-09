Senior softball players wanted for new season

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

The league is currently looking for new players for its next season which starts the week of March 20.

Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate placement can be made. The current season is under way and all potential players are welcome to come for a screening, practice and get into game shape by attending any of pre-game warm-ups at 3:30.

Interested players may email Chuck at [email protected] Additional preliminary information and overview of the league can be found at http://FallbrookSeniorSoftball.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.