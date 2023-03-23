Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Horowitz elected to Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College

 
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:01pm



CLINTON, N.Y. – Joshua Horowitz of Fallbrook was recently elected to the Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College.

Phi Beta Kappa, which established a chapter at Hamilton College in 1869, is the oldest and most prestigious honor society in the country. Students are elected to membership in recognition of their exceptional academic achievement in fulfilling the goals and purposes of the college.

Horowitz is a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

Hamilton College, a leading liberal arts institution located in New York, is where exceptional students explore passions through an open curriculum and robust research, internship and off-campus study opportunities. The college’s need-blind admission policy ensures access for talented students with limited financial means.

Submitted by Hamilton College.

 

