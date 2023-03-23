Horowitz elected to Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College

CLINTON, N.Y. – Joshua Horowitz of Fallbrook was recently elected to the Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Hamilton College.

Phi Beta Kappa, which established a chapter at Hamilton College in 1869, is the oldest and most prestigious honor society in the country. Students are elected to membership in recognition of their exceptional academic achievement in fulfilling the goals and purposes of the college.

Horowitz is a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

Submitted by Hamilton College.