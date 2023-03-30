Wings of Change announces April events

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change invites everyone to learn more about its Butterfly of the Month Club with a free class at Fallbrook Library or online. Participants will learn about the Monarch butterfly in the Wednesday, April 19 class at 1 p.m.

Desert Bluebells are the seed of the month as a butterfly host plant.

Wings of Change staff will introduce the butterfly and the seed of the month, Desert Bluebells (Phacelia campanularia), which is an annual herb originally from the Mojave and Sonoran deserts. It can grow to be about 1' tall and 1' wide and likes full sun with well-draining soil. It is often grown as an ornamental for its flowers that resemble tiny bluebells. The plants will grow in zones 2 through 10 and is likely to host 9 pollinators.

Wings of Change is also holding a volunteer meeting at the library on April 4, 4 p.m. and will have public speakers for Earth Day, April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 124 S. Mission Road. Check out the website for details, https://wingsofchange.us/. They will also have a boot at Arts in the Park at Live Oak Park, Sunday April 30, starting at 1 p.m.

Submitted by Wings of Change.