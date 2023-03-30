4 2 magnitude felt North San Diego County

Palomar Mountain shook the San Diego area early tonight with a 4.2 magnitude earthquake which was initially reported as a 4.5 mag earthquake. The trembler occurred just south of the Riverside County line and about 20 miles east of Fallbrook and Bonsall at 6:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Usgs The 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook the area.

There was a rumbling sound and than a couple of hard shakes or jolts. "It was the strongest quake I've ever felt since I've been in California," said U.S. Marine Cpt Brian Mortimore who was at a dinner party with his wife Shelby.

Although there was a hard jolt, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage due to the earthquake, which shook communities as far south as San Diego. These are preliminary reports and more updates will be posted as they roll in.