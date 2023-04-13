Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Reynolds named to fall 2022 Honor Roll

 
IRVING, Texas – John Reynolds of Fallbrook was one of nearly 300 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49. Reynolds is a senior majoring in theology.

Located in one of the largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas of the U.S., the University of Dallas is a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas, and Rome, Italy, and is known for the academic rigor of its undergraduate Core Curriculum, rooted in the great works of Western civilization and the Catholic intellectual tradition.

Submitted by the University of Dallas.

 

