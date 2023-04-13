Reynolds named to fall 2022 Honor Roll

IRVING, Texas – John Reynolds of Fallbrook was one of nearly 300 University of Dallas undergraduate students named to the fall 2022 Honor Roll for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49. Reynolds is a senior majoring in theology.

Submitted by the University of Dallas.