3 Americans Sailing to San Diego from Mexico Reported Missing

3 Americans Sailing to San Diego from Mexico Reported MissingSAN DIEGO (CNS) - A search was continuing today for three American citizens who were sailing from Mexico to San Diego but have been missing for more than a week.

Village News/USCG photo The Mexican Navy, with the assistance of the #USCG, is searching for three American sailors, last heard from April 4, near Mazatlan, MX. en route to San Diego. Kerry and Frank O'Brien and William Gross were sailing aboard the 44-foot S/V Ocean Bound.

Kerry O'Brien, Frank O'Brien and William Gross left Mazatlán, Mexico, on April 4 on the sailing vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, and had planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 en route to San Diego, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard officials said the trio was planning to obtain provisions during the stop in Cabo San Lucas, but there is no record that they ever arrived.

Mexican Navy officials have joined the Coast Guard in searching for the group. The search has included various marinas throughout Baja California.

Anyone with information about the trio was asked to contact the Coast Guard at 510-437-3701.

