UPDATE: Mother and daughter killed in DUI suspected accident

San Marcos residents Courteney Taylor, 29, and her daughter Amaya Taylor, 4, were killed Sunday, April 23, in a multi-vehicle head-on collision on the I-15 southbound in Fallbrook. The accident was called in at 3:13 p.m. and occurred just north of the Pala Road/76 offramp. In addition to the fatalities, there was one major injury and three minor injuries reported. All were transported to local trauma centers.

Erick Arambula from Oceanside was driving a black Toyota Tacoma traveling in the northbound lane of Old Highway 395. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Toyota veered onto the right shoulder and collided into a chain link fence.

The Tacoma then traveled down an embankment where it continued onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 15. Unfortunately, this resulted in a head-on collision with a black Kia Forte and white Tesla 3.

According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, the California Highway Patrol, Sheriff, and several North County Fire engines and ambulances responded to the scene.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the 29-year-old driver of the Kia and a her 4-year-old daughter succumbed to their injuries while on scene. The driver and two passengers in the Tesla were transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Tacoma was transported to a local area hospital with major injuries.

Due to the nature of the collision, the roadway was temporarily affected for scene investigation and processing. All four lanes of the southbound I-15 were closed at the Mission Road southbound onramp and cars were directed to drive on the shoulder, backing up traffic into Riverside County.

There is evidence to indicate that DUI was a factor in this crash. The driver of the Tacoma, Erick Arambula, was placed under arrest and faces multiple charges related to this incident including felony driving under the influence (DUI) and gross vehicular manslaughter. As traffic continued for hours, many cars departed the freeway and drove through the grass onto 395.

Village News/AC Investigations photo

