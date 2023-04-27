Nation to pray in unity May 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Throughout history, Americans have lifted up fervent prayers to God on behalf of their nation. From the first gatherings of their Founding Fathers through every year’s Presidential Proclamation of the National Day of Prayer, the nation rallies around common needs and themes to draw into prayer.

This year, the National Day of Prayer 2023 theme is, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” coming from the promise in scripture found in James 5:16b NKJV that says, “the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” This is a promise that this nation has witnessed over the decades of prayer since the National Day of Prayer became public law in 1952.

In Fallbrook, many churches working together will host a live National Day of Prayer event, Thursday, May 4, 7 p.m., at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 South Stage Coach Road.

This nation has seen the hand and heart of God move, and therefore Americans will come earnestly and expectantly to pray for the nation, gathering in love and unity throughout communities, to pray in faith and celebrate the prayers that are prayed throughout the year.

These fervent intercessions will be carried out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer. The annual National Broadcast, co-hosted by Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and NDP Task Force president Kathy Branzell, will air on television and radio, and will be streamed through social media at 8 p.m. ET.

For station and social media information, visit http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

Submitted by SonRise Christian Fellowship.