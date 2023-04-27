Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hope Clinic for Women celebrates families at Hope Walks

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:11pm

Families participate in the 2020 Hope Walks fundraiser for Hope Clinic for Women. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – This past year, Hope Clinic for Women (HCW) impacted the futures of families in Fallbrook facing unplanned pregnancy. Their choice to partner with the clinic allowed them to experience the hospitality for which this community is known.

Time spent with trained client advocates provided these families with opportunities to learn and grow as parents and individuals and to make informed choices that have lifelong impacts on them and their families.

In 2022, HCW hosted over 807 client visits, 789 individual educational classes, 69 free pregnancy tests, and 92 free ultrasounds. "We...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/27/2023 18:11