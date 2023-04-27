Hope Clinic for Women celebrates families at Hope Walks

Families participate in the 2020 Hope Walks fundraiser for Hope Clinic for Women. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – This past year, Hope Clinic for Women (HCW) impacted the futures of families in Fallbrook facing unplanned pregnancy. Their choice to partner with the clinic allowed them to experience the hospitality for which this community is known.

Time spent with trained client advocates provided these families with opportunities to learn and grow as parents and individuals and to make informed choices that have lifelong impacts on them and their families.

In 2022, HCW hosted over 807 client visits, 789 individual educational classes, 69 free pregnancy tests, and 92 free ultrasounds. "We...