Chorale dinner show was a fun evening

The annual fundraising dinner show put on by the Fallbrook Chorale on April 15 did not disappoint. “The Brooktown Diner” is a cleverly written story which takes main characters Walter and Cynthia aka Wally and Cissy back in time to their meeting and subsequent romance at the diner in Fallbrook.

Members of the chorale wrote the script and then incorporated the wonderful music of the fifties to complete the telling of the story. The amazing set design easily transforms from Walter and Cynthia’s Fallbrook living room, back in time to the diner of the 50’s.

Timely musical numbers add to the evening’s entertainment as Wally bemoans, “Why Must I be a Teenager in Love?” and gives tribute to a returning local Marine with the singing of “The Marine’s Hymn.” The girl group, “The Advocadettes” entertains at the diner with such entertaining numbers as “Lollipop, Lollipop.”

A serenade from a visiting “Elvis” (in town for a meeting with Frank Capra) helps bring the estranged Wally and Cissy back together when he sings “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” The chorale wraps up their production with two, fun finale numbers – “Let the Good Times Roll” and “Rock Around the Clock.”

A generous tri tip meal was served in advance of the performance and a raffle and silent auction helped to raise funds for the Chorale’s spring and Christmas performances. Too bad this production was only performed one time because those who missed it truly missed a fun evening.

Joan Saunders