Fighting back against Sexually Violent Predators

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

I’m pleased to say that at our last Board of Supervisors meeting, we unanimously passed a resolution to support Senate Bill, 832, which would prioritize public safety when placing Sexually Violent Predators.

I want to thank Senator Brian Jones' for his leadership and authoring SB 832, which would demand transparency from the Department of State Hospitals and require them to consider their properties and state prison properties for placement.

SB 832 would also prevent an SVP from being placed within five miles of federally recognized “Indian country." This is especially important for rural and Indian lands that may not have the level of police enforcement necessary to ensure the safety of their communities.

No community should have to live in fear of SVPs. These individuals are the worst of the worst, having been convicted of violent sex crimes and diagnosed with conditions that make them likely to reoffend. Too often, these predators are dumped into unsuspecting communities, causing fear and anxiety among residents.

The recent ruling that Sexually Violent Predator Douglas Badger will be placed in Borrego Springs makes this issue even more pressing. Badger has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and Sexual Sadism Disorder and has been convicted of several offenses, including child molestation and kidnapping. It is disappointing that such a predator will be placed in a disadvantaged community, but hopefully, legislation like SB832 will prevent this from happening in the future.

When considering legislation related to SVPs, we should ask ourselves whether we would want to raise our children next door to someone like Douglas Badger. If the answer is no, we should not force it upon our constituents. We must prioritize public safety and ensure that our communities are protected from these dangerous individuals.