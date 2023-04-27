Scholarships for women

Assemblymember Marie Waldron

75th District

One of my passions in public service is encouraging young women to fulfill their life’s potential by taking full advantage of available educational opportunities. As a member of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, I am happy to spread the word about the Minerva Scholarship program.

Now in its fourth year, the scholarship was established by the Women in California Leadership Foundation to educate, support and empower young women and girls. The foundation is committed to providing select young women of good character and demonstrated accomplishments with scholarships to help them achieve their objectives.

This year, 108 Minerva Scholarships worth $3,000 each and one $10,000 Golden Minerva Scholarship will be awarded. All female California residents may apply for consideration. Applicants must be full-time students in good academic standing at an accredited college or university or be a graduating high school senior with written proof of acceptance at an accredited institution of higher learning.

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.5 and must submit their applications along with supporting documentation by the May 31 deadline. Scholarship awards will be announced on July 1.

The application process must be completed online, and it’s simple. Just fill out the application cover sheet, along with a 250-word personal statement and include your resume, transcripts, two letters of recommendation and a copy of your college acceptance letter or enrollment verification letter. Late applications will not be accepted. The application, along with more information are available at: http://wicl.us/scholarship-program.

All Californians should be able to reach their full potential. Over the last four years, the Minerva Scholarship program has helped hundreds achieve their goals. I am proud to help ensure that our outstanding young women will be able to take their places among the future leaders of this great state.